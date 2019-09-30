LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Call it activism through art.

Sculptor Dawn Douglas Yates is on a mission to make every person in Louisville and beyond knows the name Enid Yandell.

“The first time I came across her work was when we were casting a duplicate of Alfred DuPont. When it was brought to my attention it was done by a female sculptor, I was like what female sculptor? There were no female sculptors when I first started working,” Yates said.

Yandell was a Louisville sculptor but was also suffragette and heavily involved in social activism.

To Yates, it’s not enough to know of Enid.

Working in a foundry, I was quite aware of the lack of female statues and sculptures that came through the foundry. When you look across Louisville, there’s little to no representation of women representing women – not as angels or some objectified, but a woman as a woman as a human contributing to the world,” she said.

Yates is doing what she knows bests and although her gift is in her hands, she’s learning to network and pioneer for this project she’s passionate about.

Sunday’s pour is one of many scheduled to raise money for the Enid Yandell Bronze Portrait Project which will be sculpted by Yates and comes with a $150,000 price tag.

The effort is already piquing the interest of Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith and her beloved arts community.

“It’s like Enid’s spirit is steering this to make it happen,” Yates said.

The statues that were poured during the recent event have been purchased and pre-ordered to support his project.

A group of women, led by Dawn Douglas Yates, pour bronze into a replica Yates molded of Enid Yandell's Daniel Boone statue.

You can donate to the project by contacting lindy@louisvillevisualart.org.

Project name: Enid Yandell Bronze Portrait Porject

