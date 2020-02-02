LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A sea of purple and gold filled Chestnut between 24th and 26th Streets Saturday as a local alumni chapter of Omega Psi Phi Incorporated did their part in giving back to the community.

Members of the historic fraternity helped clean trash and wanted the community to know they are there to do good.

The organization recently purchased a home on the street.

They hope by cleaning up some of the trash, they can show residents they are committed to making a positive impact on the community.

“We’re here to be allies. We’re here to be resources. We’re here to make them feel comfortable versus a bunch of guys just showing up in their neighborhood unwelcome. We want to be welcoming, we want them to feel the welcoming energy. The brotherhood we have so they can instill that into their young boys, their young girls and they come out here and get involved in what we are doing,” a member said.

As the fraternity cleaned up, several community members rolled down their windows, clapped or shouted words of encouragement.

Omega Psi Phi say they hope that kind of mentality continues for years to come.

