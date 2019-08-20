LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some of Louisville’s best actors came together to put a little energy into the 448-page Mueller Report.

The Investigation: A Search for Truth In Ten Acts adapts the controversial investigation to theater but uses the verbatim text of the report.

The non-profit group Law Works has made the script available for community theatres across the country.

Actor and Director Jon Huffman brought the idea to Louisville and tonight local actors read it aloud at The Bard's Town.

Keith Waits of Louisville Visual Art says it's a creative way to comprehend the hundreds of pages of important information.

"I think it would be a terrific idea for schools to do it. I'd love to see some of the schools that have theater programs. It would make a lot of sense to do it or even if you don't have a theatre program. What's exciting is this is something that artists can do," Waits said.



Admission was free to the public but donations were accepted to benefit the Bard's Town and Law Works.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.