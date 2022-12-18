Family, LMPD to honor Officer Zachary Cottongim one year after his death

On Dec. 18, 2021, Cottongim was attempting to remove an abandoned vehicle from I-64 West when he was struck by another vehicle.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's been one year since Louisville Metro Police Officer Zachary Cottongim was killed in the line of duty.

Later today, his friends and family, along with LMPD, will hold a memorial service at Cave Hill Cemetery.

The service will be livestreamed by LMPD, which begins at noon, for the community.

On Dec. 18, 2021, Cottongim was trying to remove an abandoned vehicle on the side of I-64 West when he was struck by another vehicle. He died hours later in the hospital.

Nearly 300 cars lined Cave Hill Cemetery and hundreds more people attended his funeral, including police officers from all over the region.

Cottongim had been with LMPD for 7 years and has family with a background in the department including his wife and father. He had served the First Division.

Looking back on his life, retired LMPD Officer David Burns said at the time, being like Zach is the best way to remember him.

"Zach was an excellent example of how we should all be. A role model," Burns said at the fallen officer's funeral. "He made his little corner of the world better, if you want to remember him, then let's imitate him. Be like Zach."

A sign now stands on the side of I-64 in Cottongim's honor. It's visible in both directions between Grinstead Drive and Story Avenue.

Earlier this year, a national nonprofit paid off Cottongim's home mortgage for his family in observance of the Fourth of July.