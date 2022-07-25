LMPD says woman shot in Portland, suspect still at large

The shooting occurred Sunday evening shortly after 10:30 p.m. at the parking lot of Boone's Marathon at 22nd and Lytle Streets, according to police.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sunday evening, just after 10:30 p.m., Louisville Metro Police Department's First Division was dispatched on a report of a shooting in the Portland neighborhood in Louisville.

LMPD says initial reports indicate that in the parking lot of Boone's Marathon at 22nd and Lytle Streets, an adult woman was struck by a gunshot.

The victim was conscious and talking while being transported to UofL Hospital for treatment.

No one else was reported to be injured and there have been no arrests, officers say the suspect fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

