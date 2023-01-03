LMPD: Woman killed in shooting in Parkland neighborhood

This is the fourth homicide of the year in Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is dead after a shooting in Louisville's Parkland neighborhood on Tuesday morning.

Around 2 a.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 2700 block of West Kentucky Street, according to an LMPD press release.

Officers found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound; she was pronounced dead on the scene.

LMPD's Homicide Unit is handling the investigation; there are currently no suspects, officials say.

Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or to utilize LMPD's anonymous Crime Tip Portal online.

This is the fourth homicide of the year in Louisville.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.