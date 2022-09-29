LMPD: Woman at UofL Health after being hit by train in Shelby Park neighborhood

Shortly before 7 p.m. Louisville Metro Police heard a report of a person who had been struck by a train near South Shelby and Ash Streets.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One woman is in the hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a train Thursday evening.

Shortly before 7 p.m. Louisville Metro Police heard a report of a person who had been struck by a train near South Shelby and Ash Streets in the Shelby Park neighborhood.

When police arrived, LMPD said they found a woman who had been hit while on the tracks.

EMS transported the woman to UofL Hospital with serious injuries police said.

No other details are available, and police are investigating.

