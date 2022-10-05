LMPD: Woman dies after being hit by vehicle on Berry Boulevard

According to Louisville Metro Police, officers responded to a call of a person hit on Berry Boulevard at Georgetown Place around 7:45 p.m.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman died Wednesday night after being hit by a car in the Jacobs neighborhood.

According to Louisville Metro Police, officers responded to a call of a person hit on Berry Boulevard near Georgetown Place around 7:45 p.m.

Their initial investigation shows that a woman was in the road on Berry Boulevard when she was hit by a passenger vehicle.

The woman received fatal injuries and died at the scene according to police.

Police said the LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.

Police also mentioned all parties remained at the scene.

