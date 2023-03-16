LMPD: Woman dies in fiery crash near Fairdale neighborhood

A woman lost control of her vehicle and drove into the side of a business, causing her car to catch on fire.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is dead after she lost control of her vehicle and crashed into the side of a building, causing her car to catch on fire early Thursday morning.

Around 3:25 a.m., Louisville Metro Police responded to a call of vehicle collision on Outer Loop at 3rd Street Road, according to an LMPD press release.

Officials believe the driver was traveling westbound on Outer Loop when she failed to negotiate a left turn onto 3rd Street Road.

The car ran off the road and struck a business in the 8000 block of 3rd Street Road. The car caught fire, setting fire to the business as well.

The woman driving the vehicle was transported to UofL Hospital where she later died. No other injuries were reported.

The identity of the woman is unknown at this time.

LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.

