LMPD: 1 woman dead, 2 hurt in collision near Iroquois Park

It is believed by law enforcement that alcohol was a contributing factor to the car crash.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One woman is dead and two more people are injured after a driver lost control, drove into incoming traffic, and collided with a vehicle.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 15, Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a serious injury collision at New Cut Road and Kenwood Drive, just outside of Iroquois Park.

The vehicles involved in the crash were reportedly travelling in opposite directions on New Cut Road.

LMPD officials say a witness at the scene recounts one of the vehicles losing control, hitting a raised median, sliding across the median and into the opposing lane, colliding with the second vehicle.

According to an LMPD press release, the woman who was driving the vehicle hit in the collision, along with a male passenger, was taken to UofL Hospital. One person reportedly had minor injuries and one had serious injuries.

Another woman who was a passenger in the vehicle that was hit reportedly died at the scene.

It is believed by law enforcement that alcohol is a contributing factor to the car crash.

LMPD haven't released arrest details as of Wednesday morning. The collision is currently under investigation by LMPD's Traffic Unit.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.