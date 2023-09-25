Police investigating after woman found dead inside Louisville apartment

The woman's cause of death is unknown at this time. There are no suspects.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a woman was found dead inside a home in the Russell neighborhood Monday afternoon.

According to a department spokesperson, officers with LMPD's First Division responded to a report of a person down inside an apartment in the 1800 block of West Jefferson Street around 1:15 p.m.

That's where police found the woman, who was already dead.

The woman's identity has not been released at this time. Her cause of death has also not been determined.

LMPD's Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

Anyone with any information regarding this case is urged to contact LMPD through the department's anonymous crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Reports can also be made online by clicking here.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

