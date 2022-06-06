LMPD: Vehicle on fire, driven into river from Cox Park Boat ramp

According to witnesses, a man was seen driving the burning vehicle into the river from the Cox Park Boat ramp.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Around 5:00 a.m. Monday morning, the Louisville Metro Police Department responded to a call about a vehicle on fire being driven into the river.

According to witnesses, the vehicle was seen driving into the river from the Cox Park Boat ramp.

There was reportedly only one person in the car. Witnesses say he got out of the vehicle once he drove it into the river, but was not able to get to land.

Louisville Fire and Rescue along with the LMPD Air Unit and River Patrol are currently on the scene.

The cause of the fire and the condition of the driver has not been released yet as the investigation is still ongoing.

We will update this story as more information is released.

