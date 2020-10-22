LMPD use of force policy restrictions are useless without proper training, experts say

Some of the proposed restrictions include banning chokeholds, requiring de-escalation and exhausting verbal warning before shooting.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As Louisville Metro Council votes on whether to pass the new LMPD use of force policy, some council members, along with interim police Chief Yvette Gentry, argue an ordinance is unnecessary.

"This is not the community versus LMPD. We all want police officers that protect and serve our community," community organizer of 10 years Richard Whitlock Jr. said. "I was beaten by the police when I was 19 years old and I was just glad that I kept consciousness."

Whitlock believes the new reforms will help the city start healing.

"No one can justify or even make sense that I should lose my rights because the police decided to be rough with me," Whitlock said.

Some of the proposed restrictions include banning chokeholds, requiring de-escalation and exhausting verbal warning before shooting.

Councilman Brandon Coan serving district 8 is one of the main sponsors.

"It'll dramatically reduce potential violent conflict between police officers and citizens which can result in either of them or both of them being hurt," Coan said.

The legislation was recommended not to pass by the Public Safety Committee. Gentry said she is worried the ordinance will take away discretion from future chiefs.

"These are very simple guardrails to protect citizens from the use of excessive force against them," Coan said.

Former Kentucky State Trooper Alex Payne said this is an opportunity for city leaders and the police department to work together.

"Police department can step up and educate them on the issues that surround that particular problem, on the other hand I think the police department can also learn from Metro Council like here are the things we’re hearing from our people," Payne said.

But he said policies mean nothing without good practice.

"When you talk about use of force and policies you cannot expect the people on the street to do and perform up to these policies unless you train them," he said.

Payne said the two keys are knowledge and reference.

"When a use of force situation occurs you can't call time out and go check with a supervisor and kind of clear what you need to do – no you need to know what your options are," Payne said. "You need to know how to perform those options because those options are joined at the hip with physical tactics."

