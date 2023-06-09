LMPD traffic guard seriously injured after being struck by vehicle, driver charged

According to police, 44-year-old Delane Rowe kept driving after striking the woman.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville Metro Police Traffic Guard is in the hospital with serious injuries after an apparent hit-and-run in the St. Dennis neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

Police said a female traffic guard was assigned to the intersection of Cane Run Road and Bridwell Drive. Around 9:30 a.m., LMPD said Third Division officers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at the intersection.

On the scene, witnesses told LMPD the woman was struck by a vehicle and the driver kept driving.

The woman was alert and conscious when police arrive. Other drivers had stopped to help her until other officers and EMS could arrive.

She was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital with serious injuries, however she is expected to survive.

An LMPD spokesperson said information regarding the suspected hit-and-run vehicle was collected and shortly after, an officer stopped a vehicle matching the description on I-64 east near the 22-mile marker.

The driver, 44-year-old Delane Rowe, was charged with felony leaving the scene, felony first-degree assault and disregarding traffic control.

LMPD's Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.

"We appreciate the witnesses who called to provide information on this incident," the spokesperson said.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.