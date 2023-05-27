Here's how to reclaim your vehicle from LMPD's impound lot for free this week

There are hundreds of unclaimed vehicles in the LMPD tow lot. Here's how to get yours back for free.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Right now there are still hundreds of unclaimed vehicles inside the Louisville Metro Police Department's impound lot.

To cut down on the number of vehicles impounded, the department is offering its third amnesty period.

During this time, people can claim their cars without paying a fee. LMPD officials hope this will break down a barrier that might be keeping the lot full.

Starting Sunday, May 28, through Saturday, June 3, you can claim your towed vehicle for free.

To pick up the car, you must have your ID and proof of insurance. You also must be the registered owner of the vehicle.

The impound lot is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day.

Last year, LMPD offered two amnesty periods -- one in January and another in September. Dozens of cars were picked up during those periods.

