Teen shot in Okolona; LMPD's Domestic Violence Unit investigating

Investigators believe the teenager was shot after an "altercation with another family member".

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A juvenile in his mid-teens is in the hospital after a shooting in Louisville's Okolona neighborhood on Thursday night.

Around 10:15 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 4000 block of Weigela Drive, according to an LMPD press release.

Officers on scene found a teenager who had been shot; officials say he is expected to survive.

Investigators determined the teen was involved in an "altercation with another family member" which resulted in him being shot.

The teen was transported to Norton Children's Hospital; the family member was taken to UofL Hospital to treat injuries sustained during the altercation.

Officials say all involved parties have been accounted for; there are no outstanding individuals.

Detectives with LMPD's Domestic Violence Unit are handling the ongoing investigation.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.