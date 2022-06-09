LMPD: Teen hit by car near Shelby Park, taken to hospital

LMPD said the crash happened while two people were running across I-65.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LMPD is investigating after a teen was hit by a car near Shelby Park early Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 3 a.m., according to police. Officers were responding to reports of juveniles possibly painting graffiti on I-65 near Woodbine Street.

LMPD said officers saw the pair running across the street. One of them made it through, while the other, a 14-year-old, was hit by a driver.

That teen was taken to University Hospital and is expected to survive, according to police.

No details on the driver of the car or possible disciplinary action for either of the teens have been released.

