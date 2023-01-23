LMPD: 14-year-old charged with murder after deadly hit-and-run

The victim, 18-year-old Santanna Holland, was walking alone on a sidewalk when the young boy allegedly drove onto the sidewalk and hit her.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have arrested and charged a 14-year-old boy in connection to a deadly hit-and-run last Wednesday.

Police say he has been charged with murder, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid, theft by unlawful taking over $10,000 (stolen vehicle), and no operators license.

The teen has not been identified by authorities since he is a minor.

According to police, on Jan. 18, the young boy was driving the stolen vehicle north on Louis Coleman Drive when he crossed into the southbound lanes and onto the sidewalk, striking 18-year-old Santanna Holland.

Officers said the boy then fled the scene on foot, leaving the vehicle behind.

Holland was transported to the University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition, where she later died from her injuries.

A department spokesperson said LMPD's Traffic Unit is continuing their investigation.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.