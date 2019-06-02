LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Two police departments are teaming up to improve security on the University of Louisville campus.

The news comes after a recent increase of crimes on campus including two robberies in the last week.

Tuesday, Metro Police announced they will help University Police increase officer presence on campus. It also includes both Belknap and Health Science campuses to help deter potential crimes.

WHAS11 News spoke with Joshua Jean-Marie, a university student who voiced his concerns about campus security online.

University Police invited him to discuss how the school was improving safety.

"There's several students who have had a lot of concerns about safety on campus and I definitely wanted to bring that to the forefront and start a discussion about campus security and safety, " Jean-Marie said.



Jean-Marie says police will increase presence in high-crime areas of campus.