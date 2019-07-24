LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS11)-LMPD's Community Policing Unit was joined by Fish and Wildlife and the fire department Wednesday at Hogan’s Fountain in Cherokee Park to help children understand summer safety.

120 kids ages 4-12 from the YMCA in Southwest Louisville met the police there to learn all about different things to stay safe.

The kids were able to watch the LMPD helicopter land.

Children knowing what to do when they are in a fire or lost in the woods can prevent a scary situation from happening.