According to LMPD, a SWAT team has been called to a residence in the 1200 block of Manitau Ave.
Police say, they are currently "dealing" with a barricaded suspect in the Beechmont neighborhood.
Officer Matt Sanders says the unit will provide more details later and to stay clear of the area.
