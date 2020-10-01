LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department is working to reunite stolen items with their owners after an investigation led to the discovery of thousands of dollars of stolen property.

According to police, Officer Buske with the 2nd Division received a tip in December about some “property crimes” and shared the information with detectives. An investigation was conducted and around $100,000 of property was recovered between 2nd and 3rd Division officers.

Police said the items were stolen from multiple storage units at the Stor-All on 4100 Cane Run Road and Public Storage on 5500 Greenbelt Hwy.

The stolen items include Beanie Babies, UofL and NASCAR memorabilia, jewelry, laptops, Christmas decorations, military medals, recording equipment, and “much more,” according to police. Detectives reunited several owners with their possessions over the holidays, but they are asking for the public’s help to return the rest.

If you believe items were stolen out of your storage unit, you are encouraged to call Detective Haydock at 574-2478 (Stor-All) or Detective Ford at 574-2125 (Public Storage).

Two people were arrested for the thefts and are facing over 15 counts of burglary.

PHOTOS: Stolen items recovered from LMPD investigation Collectible Barbie dolls are among the $100,000 of stolen items uncovered by an investigation by LMPD. Detectives are working to reunite owners with their items. A power saw is among the $100,000 of stolen items uncovered by an investigation by LMPD. Detectives are working to reunite owners with their items. Christmas decorations were among the $100,000 of stolen items uncovered by an investigation by LMPD. Detectives reunited these items with their owners. A signed Louisville Cardinal poster from 1988 is among the $100,000 of stolen items uncovered by an investigation by LMPD. Detectives are working to reunite owners with their items. Beanie Babies and McDonald's Happy Meal toys are among the $100,000 of stolen items uncovered by an investigation by LMPD. Detectives are working to reunite owners with their items. A PRP Fire Department helmet and board games are among the $100,000 of stolen items uncovered by an investigation by LMPD. Detectives are working to reunite owners with their items. Decorative statues are among the $100,000 of stolen items uncovered by an investigation by LMPD. Detectives are working to reunite owners with their items.

