LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department is working to reunite stolen items with their owners after an investigation led to the discovery of thousands of dollars of stolen property.
According to police, Officer Buske with the 2nd Division received a tip in December about some “property crimes” and shared the information with detectives. An investigation was conducted and around $100,000 of property was recovered between 2nd and 3rd Division officers.
Police said the items were stolen from multiple storage units at the Stor-All on 4100 Cane Run Road and Public Storage on 5500 Greenbelt Hwy.
The stolen items include Beanie Babies, UofL and NASCAR memorabilia, jewelry, laptops, Christmas decorations, military medals, recording equipment, and “much more,” according to police. Detectives reunited several owners with their possessions over the holidays, but they are asking for the public’s help to return the rest.
If you believe items were stolen out of your storage unit, you are encouraged to call Detective Haydock at 574-2478 (Stor-All) or Detective Ford at 574-2125 (Public Storage).
Two people were arrested for the thefts and are facing over 15 counts of burglary.
MORE FROM WHAS11:
- Louisville dog owner charged after dog allegedly killed Fern Creek resident's cat
- Kentucky State Police open new post in Elizabethtown
Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.