LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – One person is dead following an accident involving a motorcycle in the Russell neighborhood.

Metro Police were dispatched to the intersection of 28th and West Market Streets around 8 p.m. after reports of a collision.

According to their preliminary investigation, a man operating a motorcycle was traveling eastbound on West Market Street at excessive speeds when he hit a vehicle turning westbound on Market.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say he was not wearing a helmet.

A passenger in the vehicle was taken to University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing.

