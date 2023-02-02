LMPD: 'Significant police activity' near Pleasure Ridge Park middle school

At the request of police, students at the school were asked to stay inside the building and resume normal school activities.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man was in an hours-long standoff with Metro Police near a Pleasure Ridge Park middle school on Thursday afternoon.

Louisville Metro Police said there was “significant police activity” in the 6100 block of Julie Kay Way, between Terry Road and Jeffery Drive.

That’s right next to Conway Middle School.

According to LMPD’s Twitter, at the request of police, students at the school were asked to stay inside the building and resume normal school activities.

LMPD Major Corey Robinson said officers with the department's Third Division were attempting to serve an arrest warrant on criminal charges, however the man barricaded himself inside his apartment around 9 a.m.

🚨Officers remain in the area of the 6100 block of Julie Kay Way in the 3rd division. The scene is still active, but secure. Students at Conway Middle School have been asked to stay inside the school and resume normal school activities. pic.twitter.com/EYz1wU4P98 — LMPD (@LMPD) February 2, 2023

Police say the rest of the apartment complex was ordered to shelter in place.

Robinson said there was reason to believe the man was armed with a knife, but police were "doubtful" the suspect had a gun.

LMPD says the standoff has concluded with one person, whose identity is unknown, taken into custody.

We will update as more information becomes available.

