LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to an LMPD spokesperson, around 7:40 p.m. Thursday shots were fired an off-duty police officer.

The shots were fired from someone operating a vehicle in the 8700 block of Bates Rd. The officer was getting into his vehicle, police say.

The officer was not struck and no other injuries were reported.

The LMPD Public Integrity Unit is currently investigating the incident.

