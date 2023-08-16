Louisville Metro Police on scene of shooting in Russell neighborhood

The Kentucky Center for African American Heritage is in the area and it went into temporary lockdown.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police is on the scene of a shooting in the Russell neighborhood in the area of 18th Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard.

MetroSafe said there are multiple victims.

Police asked everyone to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

