LMPD: Shepherdsville man charged with murder, DUI after crash on Gene Snyder

The driver lost control and hit a concrete wall, which sent the vehicle airborne and ejected the passenger in the front seat.
Credit: WHAS11 News

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is facing charges after a crash near the Gene Snyder left one person dead on Saturday night. 

Louisville Metro Police said officers responded to a crash around 6 p.m. on the entrance ramp from Preston Highway onto I-265 southbound. 

They found one vehicle involved with two passengers. 

After talking to witnesses, LMPD determined the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed as it drove onto the ramp. 

According to court documents, the driver, 27-year-old Jesse Brown, lost control and hit a concrete wall, which sent the vehicle airborne and ejected the passenger, 28-year-old Curtis Phelps, in the front seat. 

Police said both Brown and Phelps were taken to the hospital. Brown is expected to survive; however, Phelps died at the hospital. 

LMPD's Traffic Unit arrested Brown and charged him with murder, DUI and reckless driving. 

Documents show he had a B.A.C. of .164. and admitted to first responders he'd been drinking. 

LMPD said the investigation is ongoing. 

