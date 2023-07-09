LMPD: Shepherdsville man charged with murder, DUI after crash on Gene Snyder

The driver lost control and hit a concrete wall, which sent the vehicle airborne and ejected the passenger in the front seat.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is facing charges after a crash near the Gene Snyder left one person dead on Saturday night.

Louisville Metro Police said officers responded to a crash around 6 p.m. on the entrance ramp from Preston Highway onto I-265 southbound.

They found one vehicle involved with two passengers.

After talking to witnesses, LMPD determined the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed as it drove onto the ramp.

According to court documents, the driver, 27-year-old Jesse Brown, lost control and hit a concrete wall, which sent the vehicle airborne and ejected the passenger, 28-year-old Curtis Phelps, in the front seat.

Police said both Brown and Phelps were taken to the hospital. Brown is expected to survive; however, Phelps died at the hospital.

LMPD's Traffic Unit arrested Brown and charged him with murder, DUI and reckless driving.

Documents show he had a B.A.C. of .164. and admitted to first responders he'd been drinking.

LMPD said the investigation is ongoing.

