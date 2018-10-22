LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Metro Police are mourning the loss of one of their own.

Sgt. John Lesher passed away suddenly Saturday night.

In a statement, released to Facebook, Lt. Emily McKinley says Lesher was a true staple to the department, especially the Homicide Unit, where the two worked together.

“If you were lucky enough to have crossed paths with Jon, he is one you will never forget and you probably have funny story, selfie or “photoshopped” picture to remember him by. His presence was always genuine and honest, but also light and humorous. He had a gravitating personality and will be deeply missed by many. Jon was a father, husband, brother, friend, and a good cop,” McKinley said.

Funeral arrangements for Lesher are pending.

He leaves behind a wife and two children.

