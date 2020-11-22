Louisville police officer arrested under Kentucky's 'Revenge Porn' law

Harry Seeders was charged under the law nicknamed Kentucky's "revenge porn" law.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville police officer is accused of sending an explicit photo of a woman to 19 people without the woman's consent.

On March 27 of this year, Louisville Metro Police Department officer Harry Seeders allegedly sent the sexually explicit photo to over a dozen of her friends and acquaintances, according to a court document.

The woman went to LMPD and reported the incident, the court document states.

Seeders was charged with "Distribution of Sexually Explicit Images Without Consent - 1st Offense", colloquially referred to as the Kentucky "Revenge Porn" law.

A judge set his bond at $10,000 on Oct. 10 which he posted the following day. He's now on a Home Incarceration Program.

He's scheduled to be arraigned on Oct. 13 at 1 p.m.

Seeders was charged in May 2021 with assaulting a woman he was dating. According to the arrest citation, Seeders hit the woman in the mouth during an argument, and then choked her for approximately 30 seconds.

The woman reportedly suffered a busted lip and marks to her neck, according to court documents.

Those charges are still pending in Jefferson District Court. A hearing is scheduled in the 2021 case on Oct. 12.

The domestic violence charges came at the same time Seeders was on administrative leave after he shot and killed a man in the Portland neighborhood on Nov. 22, 2020.

In the body cam video, while the officer speaks to dispatch, the car's lights turn back on. He yells at a woman on the passenger side to "stay in the car." The passenger cannot be seen but can be heard yelling.

As Seeders walks behind the car toward the passenger, 49-year-old Brian Allen Thurman begins to back the car out of the driveway and into Seeders. Seeders yells "Stop!" multiple times as his camera is dislodged from his uniform. He fires into the car. Seeders tells dispatch "shots fired" and then waits for other officers to arrive.

When backup arrive, Seeders points them to the driver and says, "He's hit, he's hit, he ran over me with the car."

"You can actually hear it in that young man's voice, the criticality of the situation," police expert Alex Payne said.

He was on leave during the investigations, as is standard LMPD procedure.

Brian Allen Thurman was killed during the incident.

