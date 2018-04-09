LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The Louisville Metro Police Department is trying to locate a vehicle involved in a hit and run that happened on Aug. 30 in the 8100 block of Westport Road, near Westport Middle School.

Police said a bicyclist in his thirties was hit by a pickup truck, the driver of the truck left the scene. The bicyclist died.

The truck appears to be a late ‘90s or mid-2000 Chevy or GMC pickup with silver running boards and a damaged driver's side headlight.

It was last seen on Herr Lane near Lyndon Lane.

If you have any information about this truck or the hit and run you're urged to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

© 2018 WHAS-TV