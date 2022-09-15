LMPD announces second impound lot amnesty period to begin Sept. 19

The amnesty period only applies to vehicles currently at the Frankfort Avenue location.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) announced today a second impound lot amnesty period for vehicle owners.

As Louisville Metro Government continues to work towards mitigating tow lot overcrowding, the city will offer a second amnesty period which will begin on Sept. 19 and go until Sept. 23.

“It behooves LMPD to continue working cooperatively with residents to improve the safety of our streets and community. The first amnesty period successfully provided the opportunity for owners to retrieve their vehicles which reduced the number of cars at the lot," Major Emily McKinley said. "The hope is that owners participate in even greater numbers during the second amnesty period.”

Officials said, last December Metro Council passed the amnesty ordinance which temporarily waives storage and towing fees for those removing their vehicles from the impound lot. After Mayor Greg Fischer signed the ordinance in January, the city provided its first amnesty period shortly after.

“89 vehicles were retrieved from the impound lot,” McKinley said. “The average number during the same time period, which was a week, is generally 50 vehicles.”

Public hours of the Tow Lot are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. Towing and storage fees will be waived for vehicles claimed during this period.

To pick up a vehicle:

Bring State Issued Photo ID

Bring proof of insurance

Must be registered owner of the vehicle OR have a notarized statement from the registered owner giving someone else permission to claim vehicle. Notarized statement must include the make, model, color and VIN of vehicle.

Driver must have valid driver’s license to drive vehicle off property

Please call (502) 574-7078 to schedule an appointment to retrieve vehicles.

Vehicle owners may use the following link to determine if their vehicle is currently at the impound lot: https://bit.ly/3LflHs4.

