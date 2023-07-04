LMPD searching for woman last seen near Shively neighborhood

Uronda Woolfolk, 58, was last seen in the 3900 block of 7th Street Road early Tuesday morning according to authorities.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police is searching for a woman last seen in south Louisville.

Uronda Woolfolk, 58, was last seen in the 3900 block of 7th Street Road early Tuesday morning according to authorities.

Police said she is diabetic and requires her medication.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 574-LMPD (5673).

