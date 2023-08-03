LMPD searching for missing woman last seen near PRP neighborhood

Stephanie Smith-Hermann was seen driving a white 2017 Jeep Renegade with Kentucky license plate number 6240JA according to authorities.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police is searching for a woman last seen near the PRP neighborhood a few days ago.

Stephanie Smith-Hermann's family has reason to fear for her safety according to authorities.

The 64-year-old woman was last seen in the 6000 block of Fenway Road on Sunday, July 30; police said she hasn't contacted any family or friends since then.

LMPD said Smith-Hermann was seen driving a white 2017 Jeep Renegade with Kentucky license plate number 6240JA.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 574-LMPD (5673).

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.