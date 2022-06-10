LMPD searching for 12-year-old, last seen near Bardstown Road

Malaysia Malone, 12, was last seen at the 4200 block of Bardstown Road around 5:15 p.m. Friday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department has issued an Operation Return Home for a Louisville child.

LMPD says Malaysia Malone, 12, was last seen at the 4200 block of Bardstown Road around 5:15 p.m. Friday.

Police say her Guardian is in fear for her safety.

If anyone has information they should contact LMPD at 574-LMPD (5673).

