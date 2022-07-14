LMPD searching for missing 12-year-old girl, issue Operation Return Home

LMPD says Ra'Janae Kannamore-Carter takes medication daily and may be in need of medical treatment.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department is looking for a missing 12-year-old girl.

LMPD says Ra'Janae Kannamore-Carter was last seen around 10 p.m. July 12 in the 2200 block of James Guthrie Court near Eastern Parkway and South Preston Street.

Police say she takes medication daily and may be in need of medical treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD immediately at 574-LMPD (5673).

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.