LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police is searching for Kahyla Bailey, 10, who they said has been missing from her Park Hill neighborhood home since late Thursday afternoon.

Her home is in the 2100 block of St. Louis Avenue according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

