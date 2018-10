LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) — An Operation Return Home has been issued for a 9-year-old boy in Louisville.

Efrain Cojoc Santiago Ceverino was last seen at his home at 3400 Lesway Court on Sunday at 4 p.m.

Efrain is Hispanic, 5' tall, and weighs 95 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He is most likely riding a red bicycle and he was last seen wearing a red and blue shirt and black shorts.

If you have any information, please call 911 or (502) 574-LMPD.

