LMPD searching for man who allegedly stole $12K worth of items, including handgun

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police is searching for a man who allegedly stole thousands of dollars worth of items.

According to a post LMPD made on Facebook, the accused suspect was caught on video surveillance "unlawfully" entering into a vehicle located at 124 North 1st St. parking lot on June 30 around 1 p.m.

While he was there he reportedly stole $12,000 worth of items, including a handgun.

If you know who he is or you have any information please call LMPD at (502) 574-LMPD or submit a top through their online portal here.

