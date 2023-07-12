x
LMPD searching for man who allegedly stole $12K worth of items, including handgun

If you know who he is or you have any information please call police at (502) 574-LMPD.
Credit: LMPD

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police is searching for a man who allegedly stole thousands of dollars worth of items. 

According to a post LMPD made on Facebook, the accused suspect was caught on video surveillance "unlawfully" entering into a vehicle located at 124 North 1st St. parking lot on June 30 around 1 p.m.

While he was there he reportedly stole $12,000 worth of items, including a handgun.

If you know who he is or you have any information please call LMPD at (502) 574-LMPD or submit a top through their online portal here

This is a developing story. We will update it with more information as we receive it. 

