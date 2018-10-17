LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Police don’t always know what they’ll see when they’re out on the streets, just ask a couple of LMPD officers.

Police had to make an unsuspected rescue after a deer ended up in a Valley Station home over the weekend.

A young buck jumped through a side window and got caught in the blinds at a home on Omar Khayyam Boulevard on Oct. 13.

LMPD release the body camera footage of the rescue via their Facebook page.

The buck had a hard time trying to escape the home. It had a few cuts to its legs due to the glass.

In order to calm the buck, an officer placed a nearby blanket over its eyes and removed the blinds tangled around its feet and gently pulled it towards the front door.

Once they got it to safety, the blanket was removed, and the buck stood up and ran outside to safety.

