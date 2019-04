LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – With the thousands who attended Saturday’s Thunder Over Louisville celebration, Metro Police says crime was low.

Officials say three people were arrested for traffic offenses.

“Not too bad for the ton of people that enjoyed today’s festivities,” LMPD said in a Facebook post.

The number of attendees who went to the Kentucky Derby Festival opening ceremony has not yet been revealed.

However, we know that Derby season is officially underway.