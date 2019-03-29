For the first time, you can watch the controversial traffic stop involving Reverend Kevin Cosby from the officer's view. LMPD Chief of Police Steve Conrad said the officer made mistakes, but ultimately ruled the traffic stop was not the result of racial profiling.



Officer Patrick Norton initiated the traffic stop. Walking up to Reverend Kevin Cosby's car, the officer starts with a request.



"Let me see your hands please," you can hear Norton say.



Weeks later Norton told investigators he stopped Cosby after watching him make an inappropriate left turn and provided a visual. The drawing showed Cosby pulling into the right lane instead of the left lane after making the turn. He labeled it "proper" and "improper".



But during the stop he didn’t immediately offer that explanation to Cosby.



What yall getting into tonight?" Norton asked.



Cosby responded, "I'm on my way home."



The officer was 20 seconds into the traffic stop and already making mistakes, according to investigators.



Chief Steve Conrad said the officers' body cam was pointed too far up and he violated "patrol stop" procedures when he failed to identify himself and explain the reason for the stop.

After asking for the driver and passengers’ licenses the officer returned to his patrol car and ran the IDs.



Dr. Cosby and his wife recording on a cell phone while they wait in the car.



When the officer gets back to their vehicle, he thanks them and tells them he will let them go.



Cosby then asked, “May we ask why we were pulled over?”



Norton responded, "Two reasons. One, you made an improper turn, back there when you turned onto 22nd, I'm not sure what street it was off of. But you made an improper turn there. Then also sir the plastic rim around the license plate, it's illegal, you're not allowed to have that. So that is the reason for the traffic stop. So, I can came up, got your driver’s license, make sure everything checks out. It's valid and everything and you are, so everything is good. Let you off with a warning."



After the stop, Cosby filed a formal complaint with LMPD alleging the stop was "illegitimate" and he was "profiled" for driving a nice car in West Louisville.



But five months later the chief ruled that accusation was "unfounded."



Norton was ordered to receive "counseling" on standard operating procedures after the investigation.



The other officer on the call, John Sholar, was suspended without pay for one day for failing to turn on his body cam.

