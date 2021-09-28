LMPD releases more documents detailing Explorer sex abuse case

The documents from the internal investigation share more details into the investigation, including text messages, accusations, and propositions.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In the 252 pages released to WHAS11 by LMPD, the department's Professional Standards Unit investigates allegations of inappropriate behavior by former officer Kenneth Betts.

In a memorandum dated September 5 of 2013, a text conversation between Betts and a 16 year old female Explorer is documented. Within the conversation, the girl tells Betts which Explorer advisor is present at the detail she's working. Betts tells the victim "maybe I should come out and see you" and then asks if he should wear uniform or plain clothes. Betts then says, "I wanna surprise you" and "I really want to make out." An investigator notes at this point, Officer Brandon Paris was with the female victim, telling her what to type.

LMPD's Professional Standards Unit interviewed Officer Paris about that night at the church picnic. Officer Paris says he was sitting in his cruiser when the victim asked to sit in the cruiser with him, and starts telling him about the texts from Betts that she calls 'weird.' Officer Paris goes on to say the female says Betts sent her photos of "a guys chest" and she "didn't think it was his" because "the guy had abs and she didn't think he had abs."

There's also a sworn statement from a male victim of Betts. He says he met Betts when he joined the Explorer program and they became friends. Then, he says Betts began suggesting sexual situations involving his girlfriend and the teen boy. At one point, the boy gets a speeding ticket and is concerned it will ruin his chances of being a police officer. That victim says Betts told him he will wipe the ticket in exchange for a sexual favor.

Betts is one of three officers serving time for the Explorer program sex abuse scandal.

He's currently serving a 16-year federal sentence, which will be followed by 20 years supervised release.

