LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Louisville Metro Police Department is preparing for its annual National Night Out events on Tuesday. Throughout the city, neighbors and members of law enforcement will come together to build relationships in the fight against violence.

Louisville has had over 50 homicides so far in 2019. Major Andrea Brown, the commander of LMPD’s Community Services Division, said community events like National Night Out play an important role in strengthening the bond between police and citizens.

"It's important that we build relationships with our community members because as police officers we are only in a neighborhood for so long, unless an officer lives there. So community members are the eyes and ears, so we have to have a partnership and build rapport with our community members so they can share information with us and we can share info with them,” Brown said.

All eight LMPD divisions will be participating in the event that has taken place since 1984. Local neighborhoods will be hosting block parties and cookouts so officers can get to know their community under positive circumstances.

To find a National Night Out event near you, head to louisvilleky.gov.