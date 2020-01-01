LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to LMPD, around 4:45 p.m officers were dispatched to Iroquois Park on a report of possible human remains found.

Part of what appears to be human remains includes a partial human skull.

The LMPD Homicide Unit was requested and will be handling the investigation, police say.

There is no other information to known at this time.

Check back for updates on this story.

