LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police said they are aware of a video that shows an argument turn physical after a couple approached teenage girls who were not social distancing in Norton Commons Friday, April 3.

In the video posted on social media, an unidentified man appears to push multiple teenage girls before grabbing a girl who allegedly took the phone of the woman with him.

The video, which can been seen below, does feature inappropriate language.

Soooooo we not gon talk about the white Louisville Doctor that strangled the black girl for not social distancing out of 5 other (white) teenagers? Posted by ShaKala Monique on Sunday, April 5, 2020

Police said an incident report was filed, however no one was arrested and no charges have been filed because the man was not there when they arrived. The 18-year-old who appears to have been grabbed has alleged strangulation.

"Obviously, we do not advise individuals concerned about social distancing to take matters into their own hands and confront people about it, especially in any physical way," LMPD said. "We ask people who are concerned about large gatherings to call 311 or 911 to report their concerns."

The incident report shows the case is still open and active. WHAS11 has reached out to people in the video. This story will be updated with more information as it is released.

