LMPD: 3-year-old in serious condition after being shot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A young child is in the hospital recovering after being shot Monday afternoon.

Louisville Metro Police said a 3-year-old was taken to St. Mary's Hospital around 1:30 p.m. with a gunshot wound to their shoulder and clavicle area.

The child was immediately transported to Norton Children's Hospital. Police said they are in serious, but stable condition.

It's unclear how the child was shot at this time, however, police believe the 3-year-old was shot near Cane Run Road near the Greenbelt Highway.

The department said detectives are still interviewing family members.

LMPD's Non-Fatal Shooting Squad is leading the investigation.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact authorities using the anonymous crime tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Reports can also be made online.

This is the second child to be injured in a shooting in the past 24 hours.

Another young child was shot in a road rage incident on I-65 late Monday night.

