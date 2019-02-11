LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to MetroSafe, a pedestrian was stuck on I-64 east at 22nd Street.

KYTC says the pedestrian was struck and killed after being hit by multiple vehicles.

All I-64 Eastbound lanes have been shut down for reconstruction after fatal crash.

LMPD is on the scene investigating.

WHAS11 will provide updates as more details are known.

