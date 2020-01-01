LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to LMPD, a pedestrian was struck and killed on I64E near the Hurstbourne exit.

LMPD's initial reports indicate around 9 p.m. a female passenger in an SUV traveling eastbound on I64 was involved in an argument with the driver.

At some point she jumped out of the vehicle and ran across the roadway where she was struck by another vehicle. Both the driver of the SUV and the vehicle that struck the woman remained at the scene.

The woman was pronounced deceased on scene. Authorities are investigating whether the woman may have been drinking prior to the incident.

No charges are expected and traffic on I64 EB near Hurstbourne is reduced to one lane at this time while the investigation continues.

