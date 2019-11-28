LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At around 9:45 p.m. Nov. 27, LMPD responded to a call of a pedestrian stuck at the intersection of Brook and Jacob st.

According to police, the pedestrian was stuck by a northbound vehicle on Brook St.

The victim was transported to University Hospital where they later died of their injuries.

According to police, at this time no charges are expected.

