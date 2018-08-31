LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The Louisville Metro Police Department is calling the deadly shooting at 32nd and Greenwood on Aug. 26 “not a random shooting” and homicide detectives are working to find those responsible for the crime.

LMPD’s Steve Conrad said they know the deadly shooting spurred concern from the community due to the victim, Bennie Berry, being shot while leaving a church service on Elim Baptist Church, located in the Parkland neighborhood. He stressed in a Facebook post on Friday the department is working hard to keep the neighborhoods safe.

“We will be vigilant in our patrols Sunday morning, particularly around churches on our community.”

